Relief as colleges take steps to set aside seats for students awaiting CBSE, ISC results

A number of city colleges, especially those having autonomous status, have spelt relief for students awaiting their Class 12 CBSE and ISC results as they are not following Mumbai University’s admissions schedule.

Earlier, the university’s circular declaring admission schedule had caused concern as it had asked city colleges to begin admissions even as CBSE and ISC students awaited their results.

At Mithibai and N M College in Vile Parle, admissions to professional or self-financed degree courses are based solely on students’ performance in entrance tests. While their ongoing tests will continue until June-end, results are expected by July 10 and the admissions shall commence only after that.

“It is unfair to start admissions while all those who are eligible are not ready to apply,” said Dr Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College. Dr Desai said that with a few seats available in traditional courses, it would be better to wait for them to be filled by giving a fair chance to all board students. Dr Desai has also written to the varsity administration in the regard.

Registration process complete Meanwhile, Mumbai University has completed its degree admission registration process. A total of 2,41,921 aspirants have confirmed their pre-enrolment registration with Mumbai University and a total of 6,45,228 applications have been received for different courses.

At Jai Hind College, admissions will wait until all board results are out. “Along with entrance tests for admission to professional courses, we have 50 per cent weightage given to the marks obtained by students in board exams,” said Dr. Ashok Wadia, principal of the college.

In case of St. Xavier’s College, seats will be kept reserved for students coming from ISC and CBSE boards. “Based on admission statistics from the past few years, a certain set of seats will be kept aside for students coming from non-state boards. This also includes other students from boards where the results are yet not declared,” said Dr Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College where the entrance test will be held on July 2. KC College and HR College too are likely to follow a similar process of keeping the seats reserved.