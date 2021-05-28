Relief amount for those affected by Cyclone Tauktae estimated at Rs 252 crore

According to the decision, an assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given for each house that has been completely damaged in the storm. (Express File)

People affected by cyclone Tauktae will get relief on the lines of the compensation extended after last year’s cyclone Nisarga, the Maharashtra cabinet decided on Tuesday. The estimated relief amount is Rs 252 crore.

According to the cabinet decision, the assistance will be provided at a higher rate than the one prescribed by the Union government, and the state government will bear the additional financial burden arising out of the increased cost for providing the relief.

Of the Rs 252 crore relief amount, Rs 72 crore will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund while Rs 180 crore from the state budget, said an official.

Two days back, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Tauktae-affected people would be given a similar assistance as those hit by cyclone Nisarga in 2020.

According to the decision, an assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given for each house that has been completely damaged in the storm.

Locals whose houses have been partially damaged, by 15 per cent, 25 per cent and 50 per cent, will be given an assistance of Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. A compensation of Rs 15,000 will be extended for each hut, which has been completely destroyed.

Besides, a cash compensation of Rs 10,000 will be given for clothes and utensils.

For perennial crops, a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be given while Rs 250 will be given in lieu of each coconut and betel tree within the limit of two hectares.

For the fishermen, an aid of Rs 10,000 will be given for partial repair of boats while Rs 25,000 will be given for completely damaged boats. Also, assistance of Rs 5,000 will be given for partially or completely damaged nets.

Besides, a scheme on the lines of the earlier Horticulture Scheme will be implemented under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. The cyclone-affected families will also be given free food grains, it was decided.