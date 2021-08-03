Reliance Foundation to provide 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccines free of charge

Thackeray said that private hospitals and institutions should come forward to provide free vaccination.

TO MAKE vaccines available to the vulnerable population in the city, the Reliance Foundation through the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital has collaborated with the Mumbai civic body to provide three lakh Covid-19 vaccination doses free of cost to communities across 50 locations in the city.

As a part foundation’s nationwide Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative, two vaccination centres— Adarsh Nagar near Worli Koliwada and Pratiksha Nagar in Sion— were inaugurated by the state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday.

Thackeray said that private hospitals and institutions should come forward to provide free vaccination. “Through such initiative, we will be able to reach out to more people,” he said.

“Mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again,” said Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.