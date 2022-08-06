Relaxations to pay premium for transfer of collector land

Stating that the process of (free hold) land transfer is at times delayed due to the government, Shinde said the window to pay the premium will be extended.(File photo)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday allowed relaxations to pay the premium for transfer of collector land (owned by revenue department). The city has many properties constructed on land owned by department and the people face a tough time to transfer these on their or the housing society’s name.

Stating that the process of (free hold) land transfer is at times delayed due to the government, Shinde said the window to pay the premium will be extended. He added that keeping in mind the pandemic, to convert Class II collector land to Class I, the three-year first phase deadline has been extended by two more years.