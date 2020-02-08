Relax condition that candidate should know Marathi: Bombay HC to govt

A Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Sharmila Ghuge on the issue of fire safety rules. (File photo) A Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Sharmila Ghuge on the issue of fire safety rules. (File photo)

Expressing concerns over fire safety in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the state government to relax the mandatory qualification of proficiency in Marathi while appointing a full-time director of the Maharashtra Fire Services, a post that has remained vacant for nearly six years.

A Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Sharmila Ghuge on the issue of fire safety rules.

Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, while informing the court that the state government would discuss the issue of filling the post with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), said that as per requirements, to hold the director’s post, the candidate should have “adequate knowledge” of Marathi.

At this, Justice Dharmadhikari noted that the government could relax the condition and need not make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification “at the threshold”. “The state government would be advised to relax this condition that the candidate should know Marathi. At the threshold, making it mandatory is not required. The candidate can learn the language later,” Justice Dharmadhikari told Kumbhakoni.

While observing that the chief fire officer of Mumbai has been given the additional charge of the director of the state fire services since December 2014, the court said that he could not be given multiple duties while he has the huge responsibility of the mega city of Mumbai.

Referring to a major fire that broke out on the fifth floor of a 10-storeyed residential building in Malabar Hill on Wednesday evening, the court said that it would not be right to burden the city chief fire officer. It suggested that the state may look for candidates from nodal/national level institute imparting fire safety training in Nagpur.

Moreover, the court said that appointment of a full-time director is necessary as per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 and merely conducting drills is not sufficient.

“The duty of the director of the Maharashtra Fire Services is to ensure that fire-fighting equipment and life-saving measures are made available,” it noted.

While asking senior government officials to look into the matter, the court posted the next hearing after two weeks.

