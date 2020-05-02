Relative of IIT-B staffer tests positive

While the institute had vacated its hostels in March, 83 students who were not able to go home and some foreign exchange students were allowed to stay back. (Representational Photo) While the institute had vacated its hostels in March, 83 students who were not able to go home and some foreign exchange students were allowed to stay back. (Representational Photo)

The IIT-B authorities said they were in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and strictly following all health advisories after a relative of a non-faculty member of the institute tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday evening.

The woman, who is a health worker at Sion Hospital, has been quarantined at a facility outside the campus, while her husband and two children have been quarantined at the institute’s Vanvihar guesthouse, the IIT-B authorities informed. In mid-March, through an executive order, the Collector had taken over several buildings, including Vanvihar guesthouse and MTNL guestrooms, on the IIT-B campus as designated quarantine facilities.

Director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri confirmed that the family was residing at the employees’ quarters on the institute campus. “It appears that she may have contracted it (the virus) outside the campus during her call of duties… The institute, with its taskforce on COVID-19, is strictly following all health advisories. With the help of BMC officials, we are now following all additional measures that experts have been suggesting to us based on one of our campus residents having tested positive.” He added that IIT-B was in touch with BMC officials. “We shall make ourselves amenable to testing, if that is advised,” he said.

While the institute had vacated its hostels in March, 83 students who were not able to go home and some foreign exchange students were allowed to stay back.

