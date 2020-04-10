Mumbai: Relative dies, 4 members of family attempt to flee, caught by cops in Thane

They were caught at a check-point in Tokawade and taken back to Mumbai, where all of them have been admitted to a hospital and are being tested for the virus. (Representational Image) They were caught at a check-point in Tokawade and taken back to Mumbai, where all of them have been admitted to a hospital and are being tested for the virus. (Representational Image)

Four members of a family were caught by police in Thane rural district Thursday after they allegedly ignored the advice of doctors to get admitted to a hospital and instead tried to flee Mumbai, following the death of a relative due to COVID-19.

The two men and two women had left their house in Ghatkopar Thursday morning after the mother of one them died two days ago, after she tested positive for the virus.

An official with the Thane Rural Police said doctors in Mumbai had asked all four members of the family to immediately admit themselves for treatment, as they were high-risk contacts of the deceased. However, the family allegedly fled in a Maruti Ertiga and evaded capture till Tokawade town in Thane district. The doctors then alerted the police.

They were caught at a check-point in Tokawade and taken back to Mumbai, where all of them have been admitted to a hospital and are being tested for the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.