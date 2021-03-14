Reinstatement of Vaze a violation of HC order: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that reinstatement of suspended API Sachin Vaze into the police force last year was a violation of a Bombay High Court order. (File Photo)

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that reinstatement of suspended API Sachin Vaze into the police force last year was a violation of a Bombay High Court order.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “During my tenure as CM, the Shiv Sena, which was an alliance partner, tried to get him back in the police force. I referred the file to the then advocate general. The oral advice given to me was that any attempt to reinstate would amount to violation of High Court directives.”

After the change of government, the Sena reinstated Vaza citing manpower shortage during the Covid 19 pandemic, Fadnavis said. The post at CIU is held by a police inspector rank officer, but the government handed the post to an assistant police inspector, he added.

Vaze had been suspended following a court verdict in the Khwaja Yunus death case.

“By extending political patronage to Vaze, the government has grossly undermined the image of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

Earlier, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said in a statement, “It is extremely shameful that a police officer who was till yesterday strongly defended by the chief minister of our state has today been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a terror conspiracy case. Uddhav Thackeray, do you realise that your public statements in favour of a tainted officer have perhaps done irreparable damage to the reputation of our state?”