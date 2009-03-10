Rehab & resettlement,most challenging in Phase-II

Even as the railways grapple to complete the Phase-I of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP),work for the Phase-II has already got underway. This phase involves laying of the fifth and sixth lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSTM) and Kurla,as well as Thane and Diva and the sixth line between Borivali and Mumbai Central. It also involves the extension work of the Harbour line from Andheri to Goregaon.

Newsline discussed the progress of the MUTP work with P C Sehgal,managing director,Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

What are the most challenging projects in the Phase-II of the MUTP?

All projects are challenging since it requires coordination with 39 agencies. But Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) is the most challenging one. Phase-II involves removal of 15,000 hutments. Though the number is less than that of Phase-I,it is still a daunting task. More importantly,land acquisition is also a challenging task that has to be undertaken.

How much land has to be acquired for Phase-II?

The entire phase requires some 1,20,000 sq metres of land. Of the total land required,a part belongs to the defence and forest department (for the Thane-Diva project). The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is coordinating with the state government for the same.

Phase-II has begun but Phase-I is still way behind completion? Projects like the construction of Oshiwara station are still under process?

It is not true. More than 70 per cent of the Phase-I work has been completed. In case of the pending Oshiwara station project,the level crossing needs to be closed and an alternative arrangement needs to be made. Unless that is done by the state government agencies,we cannot start the construction.

The new rakes are adding to the woes of the city commuters. More than 40 cases of (new) rake failure have been recorded since January. Is the MRVC planning to add features to the new rakes to be introduced under Phase-II?

The rake manufacturer,Siemens,has admitted its fault and is rectifying its mistakes. The work for the same has already begun and they have promised to finish the work by August 2009. However,the same models were approved by the Railway Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the railway board in Delhi.

We might introduce some new changes in the rakes in Phase-II. It could be change in the interiors,seats,suspensions and panelling.

Construction of bridges,both under Phase-I and II,has been a major task for the MRVC?

Under the Phase-I,we have built a bridge on the Mithi river near Bandra. This will ensure laying of the fifth line between Mahim and Santacruz and the sixth line between Borivali and Mumbai-Central. We have taken special care during the construction of the bridge and also the extension of a Road over Bridge (ROB). In fact,we have almost completed the extension of the ROB in just eight months. We would also be using a different technology for the construction of bridge over the Thane creek at two-three places,as the conditions at the Thane creek are different unlike that in case of the Mithi. We also have to keep into consideration the depth of the creek and soil quality before we begin work there.

