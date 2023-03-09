Registration of electric vehicles in state jumps by 130 pc in 2022-23

Maharashtra recorded 1,00,750 battery electric vehicle (EV) registrations in 2022-23, a 130 per cent increase from registrations in 2021-22, according to the state economic survey, released on Wednesday. In 2021-22, 43,722 new EVs were registered in the state, and in 2020-21, 7,544 new EVs were registered.

In 2021, the Maharashtra government had announced the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2021), for promoting faster adoption of electric vehicles in the state by 2025. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahadiscom) is the state’s nodal agency for for developing vehicle charging infrastructure. There are 26 electric vehicle charging stations in the state, of which 11 are in Navi Mumbai, seven in Thane, five in Pune, one each in Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Solapur. Mahadiscom is also installing 36 more charging stations across the state.

Meanwhile, in 2022-23, till January 1, Maharashtra saw a total of 3,15,90,000 new registrations of two-wheeler vehicles, which is a 5.5 per cent increase in registrations reported in 2021-22, 2,99,46,070. Of the total registrations in the state, Mumbai’s share is 8.3 per cent. Mumbai saw a 6 per cent increase in two-wheeler vehicle registrations, and recorded 2,653,290 new registrations of two-wheeler vehicles in 2022-23, in comparison to 25,02,610 new registrations in 2021-22.

In case of four-wheelers, Maharashtra saw 66,32,370 new registrations in 2022-23, a 7.3 per cent increase from the number of registrations in 2021-22, which was 61,82,100. Of this, Mumbai’s share is 21.7 per cent. Mumbai saw 14,42,380 new four-wheeler vehicle registrations in 2022-23, a 6.1 per cent increase from registrations in 2021-22, which were at 13,58,840, according to data from the economic survey.