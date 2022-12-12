‘Registrars for Christian marriages appointed, no Aadhaar card issues’

In a relief to women from the Christian community who faced problems while updating their Aadhaar cards after marriage, the Maharashtra government recently informed the Bombay High Court that it has appointed registrars of marriage for Mumbai, Vasai, and other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state government has assured the High Court that marriage certificates issued by churches will be further registered by the registrars for free, and the certificates will be a valid document for updating names on Aadhaar cards. The court passed an order in pleas filed by multiple Christian women who had been facing problems in immigration as their official documents such as their Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account, and passports did not reflect their marital status. A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Arif S Doctor was hearing the pleas, argued through advocate Ashley Cusher, who submitted that though the population of the Christian community was over 10 lakh in suburban areas of Mumbai, Vasai, and other parts, no permanent registrar was appointed under provisions of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872. On October 10, the petitioners had told the bench that the person appointed in Mumbai had retired on May 31.

On November 30, pleader Purnima H Kantharia for the state government placed on record the appointment of Pravina Shashikant Borde, nayab tehsildar, Daund taluka, Pune district, to be the Registrar of Marriage under the 1872 Act. Kantharia further submitted that on November 25, JJ Walvi was appointed as the Registrar of Marriage under the Christian marriage law for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.

In another plea, the petitioner had raised grievances regarding hardships faced by the Christian community for updating their details on Aadhaar cards on the basis of marriage certificates issued by churches and stamped by relevant authorities and said that the same was not recognised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The state government filed an affidavit in reply.