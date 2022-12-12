Regional mental hospitals in Maharashtra reel under poor infra, manpower shortage

The poor healthcare infrastructure and manpower shortage in dealing with mental health facilities are yet again in focus after a patient at a regional mental hospital in Nagpur died of suicide recently.

On November 15, a 38-year-old woman from Aajanta village in Hinganghat tehsil was admitted to the Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Later, she was referred to the regional mental hospital. She was in the observation room on November 16, when the hospital staff had to rush to a nearby room where “another mentally ill patient was being aggressive”. However, when they returned to the observation room, they found that the woman had strangled herself. It was not the first time that a suicide case was reported from regional mental healthcare.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident at the hospital — now under the scanner. “It is completely unacceptable that a patient with mental illness was left alone on the first day of being admitted to the hospital. We will submit the investigation report soon,” said an officer from the state health department.

The hospital staff pointed out that the manpower shortage has been affecting the service there. “Four vacant posts of medical officers haven’t been filled up for years. Also, nearly 50 per cent of attendants’ posts are vacant,” complained an employee, requesting anonymity.

Out of the 180 sanctioned posts for attendants, only 79 were filled. Here also, only 22 were women attendants, and 57 were male; this was despite the fact that there were more women patients. Out of the nine sanctioned posts, there were only four psychologists at the Nagpur mental hospital which witnesses at least 1,400 admissions annually. The situation in Thane mental hospital has been worse — out of the eight posts, there were only two psychiatrists.

Doctors have, meanwhile, raised concerns about the lack of infrastructure at the four regional mental hospitals. “We need to understand that the functionality of these hospitals is different from general hospitals. Patients often get violent, and we need more manpower to deal with them. Understaffing leads to severe burnout among the medical staffers, who have to be more patient and sensitive while taking care of patients with mental ailments,” said Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist.

To address this manpower deficit, the Maharashtra health department has been planning to introduce courses for medical students on the management of mental illnesses. This includes diploma courses in psychiatric nursing, MD in psychiatry, M.Phil courses in clinical psychology, and psychiatric social work. “This will help to bridge the gap of manpower crunch, and also produce more trained healthcare professionals,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, director of Health Services.