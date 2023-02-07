‘Regardless of caste and gender’ | Providing counselling to all students: IIT Bombay

Mental health counsellors at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay are interacting with an external agency that is working on mental health aspects of marginalised individuals including those oppressed on the basis of caste. Student mentors are being trained on affirmative counselling for marginalised communities including SC/ST.

Days after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NSCT) asked the IIT Bombay to submit a report on action taken on allegations by Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APPSC), a students’ collective on campus, on lack of mental health support for SC/ST students, the institute issued a statement to the media on the various measures taken for the same.

“The IITB Student Wellness Centre (SWC) provides counselling to all students of IITB on mental health issues, regardless of caste, gender or other aspects. The SWC is taking steps to help all students, proactively, and whenever counselling is needed, SWC counsellors are providing it,” reads the statement.

The document also lists out the measures taken by the institute– starting from one-of-its-kind SC/ST students cell, a sensitisation course on caste related (especially SC/ST) issues and The Bandhu – a self-help website in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to provide information about mental health problems to students. The newest measure undertaken is the decision taken in April last year of holding interaction sessions of IIT Bombay student counsellors with an external agency that is working in mental health aspects of marginalised individuals and communities, taking into account systemic oppressions based on caste, class, ability, age, region, gender, sexuality, religion. This will be an ongoing process. Responding to APPSC’s complaint from June last year alleging the SWC is ignoring caste-based issues that students from reserved categories are facing, the NCST sent a letter to IIT Bombay last week asking to submit information on action taken.