Refrain from granting permission for slaughter in residential flats: Bombay HC to BMC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from granting permissions for animal slaughter during Bakri Eid inside residential flats.

It also said societies should not get permission for slaughtering if it is located within a reasonable 1-km walking distance from a community space meant for the same purpose.

“The MCGM is prohibited and restrained from accepting or granting permissions of slaughter inside any individual flat. It will not matter whether the application is made by an individual, a family or a group of individuals. We restrain all slaughtering within residential flats or accommodation,” stated a division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Gautam Patel.

The bench added, “We expect the MCGM to very strictly and stringently maintain all applicable safety, hygienic and public safety norms and requirements and to move expeditiously against all violations.” The court was hearing a petition filed by Jiv Maitri Trust disputing the policy of granting temporary permission for slaughtering sheep/goats for Bakri Eid. The policy states that places for slaughter, other than abattoirs, are pre-decided and designated by the BMC.

Besides abattoirs, the court noted, there were 58 places for slaughter, including non-vegetarian or meat markets. Passing the order, the court addressed the issue of cooperative societies, proposing slaughtering in their compounds and space for slaughtering in individual flats.

As for housing societies, the bench said, “While we do not completely restrain granting of permission, we will direct that no permissions should be granted if the applicant society is located within a reasonable 1-km walking distance from a community space for slaughtering (including a religious slaughtering space).”