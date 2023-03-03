Reform privilege committee set up to hear motion against Sanjay Raut, Oppn urges Speaker

Opposition parties in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday asked Speaker Rahul Narwekar to ‘reform’ the privilege committee — which is set to hear the breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over his controversial remark — and reconsider names of some of the members of the committee.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar pointed out that the privilege committee includes members who gave the notice for breach of privilege motion against Raut, and also names of leaders who spoke on the floor of the House on Wednesday, making their stand in the issue clear. Pawar said, “This would go against the principle of natural justice. I request you to reconsider this, and reform the committee.”

Pawar listed out names of members of the Assembly who spoke on the floor during a discussion regarding the motion. “Atul Bhatkalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Nitesh Rane and Ashish Jaiswal, are some members who spoke and are also on the committee. They made their stand clear,” Pawar said. Other members of the opposition pointed out that as members of the privilege committee, they may work in a prejudiced manner.

In response. Narwekar said, “A privilege committee is not set up for one issue but works on many motions during its stipulated time. Of the petitions that come before it, it is noted that many times members who have moved the motions are part of the committee. The committee can take a decision to recuse members during a hearing if they have moved the motion. At the right time, this committee can also take the decision.”

“It is the right of members to speak on the floor of the Assembly, and it is also their right to be part of the privilege committee. Those who spoke on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday did not anticipate they would be on the committee. This way it will become difficult for them to do their work in the Assembly properly,” he added.

Narwekar then announced the names of the 16 members of the privilege committee.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, on Thursday directed Raut to submit a reply to the breach of privilege notice moved against him in seven days.

Gorhe, in her order, also mentioned that as per the rules, in case of breach of privilege notice against members of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, it is sent to the concerned House for appropriate action.

“All these rules need to be taken into account and therefore, after receiving a reply from Sanjay Raut in seven days, further decisions will be taken,” stated the order from her office.