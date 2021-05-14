Reduction in fuel prices was Centre’s jumla in run-up to state polls: Shiv Sena

Taking on the Union government, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that people were experiencing the “miracle” of reduction in fuel prices before Assembly elections in five states and are now witnessing a rise in prices after the polls. The Centre has that proved that the reduction in fuel prices was a “jumla” (false promise), an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said.

The editorial added: “…the Union government is ready to do anything for elections. It had put the brakes on rise in fuel prices in the run-up to the polls but prices have been going up after the elections, as had happened earlier.”

“Due to the Assembly elections in the five states, people were experiencing the miracle of fuel price reduction and now prices have been hiked after the elections. The Union government has proved that the reduction in prices was just a jumla for the polls,” it said.

It further said that since no elections are coming up in the near future, the Centre has given a green signal to oil companies to increase the prices.

“The Centre might want to make up for reduction in its revenue due to reduction in fuel prices. The common man’s pocket is empty… does the government want to take away whatever little is left in their pockets?… If you can’t put anything in the pockets of the people, at least don’t take away whatever is left,” said the editorial.