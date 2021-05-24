Reducing man-animal conflict: CM Thackeray seeks proposal to rehabilitate 2 villages near buffer range of TATR

The state government formed a study group in October last year to take an in-depth look at the man-tiger conflict in Chandrapur district. (PTI File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed state forest department officials to submit a proposal to rehabilitate two villages near the buffer range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR).

“Assuming that the number of tigers in the state will increase further, we need to pave the way for it from now on. Then only can we avoid this conflict in the future. For this, the villages near the sanctuaries should be rehabilitated as per the need,” Thackeray said.

In the forest department meeting held on Monday, Thackeray also discussed measures to reduce man-animal conflict in the region. Chandrapur has been witnessing intense man-tiger conflict since 2007. In 2020, the conflict saw 25 deaths in the district. A 68-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Mul (buffer) range of TATR on Sunday morning.

The state government formed a study group in October last year to take an in-depth look at the man-tiger conflict in Chandrapur district.

The group is headed by Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen and will comprise as members Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) Field Director Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Gondia Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kulraj Singh, Wildlife Institute of India scientist Bilal Habib, retired Divisional Forest Officers Sanjay Thavre and Girish Vasisth, man-leopard conflict expert Vidya Athreya, Wildlife Conservation Trust president Anish Andheria, wildlife expert Sanjay Karkare, State Wildlife Board member Bandu Dhotre and tribal activist Paromita Goswami.

Thackeray also directed that wells in the area be covered and other measures be taken to prevent incidents of animals falling into wells and dying.

State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray said there is a need to increase the area of Tadoba tiger reserve. “Measures should be taken to prevent the death of tigers falling into the well,” he said.