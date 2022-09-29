Redevelopment project: Ineligible Dharavi slum dwellers to get houses at Wadala salt pan land

In a fresh government resolution (GR) issued in connection to the Dharavi redevelopment project, the state government on Wednesday proposed rental housing scheme for the ineligible slum dwellers.

“Under this scheme, the ineligible slum dwellers of Dharavi will be given houses at the Wadala salt pan land,” said a Mantralaya official.

Sources said Wadala was chosen because of its proximity to Dharavi.

The GR asked the urban development department to get the requisite permission for the housing scheme. For instance, the department has to obtain lease for 99 years, for which a proposal has to be sent to the Union commerce ministry, it added.

The GR added that a special purpose vehicle will construct the rental houses as per the Development Control and Promotions Regulation-2034.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that new tenders will be called for the Dharavi redevelopment project in the next one week.