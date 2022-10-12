scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Redevelopment project: Eight firms have shown interest, says Dharavi project CEO

EIGHT COMPANIES, including some from the Middle east, and South Korea, have participated in the Dharavi Redevelopment pre-bid meeting tendering process, said S V R Srinivas, CEO, special officer for the Dharavi redevelopment on Tuesday.

The project was first proposed by the BJP-Shiv sena coalition government led by Devendra Fadnavis and two companies – Adani Group and Dubai’s Sec-Link Group – had shown interest in it. However, the tender was scrapped in October 2020 by the Mahavikas Aghadi government owing to unavailability of railway land. The current Cabinet then gave its approval to call for a fresh tender which will have railway land. The redevelopment is pegged at Rs 20,000 crore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:08:06 am
