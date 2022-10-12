Redevelopment project: Eight firms have shown interest, says Dharavi project CEO

EIGHT COMPANIES, including some from the Middle east, and South Korea, have participated in the Dharavi Redevelopment pre-bid meeting tendering process, said S V R Srinivas, CEO, special officer for the Dharavi redevelopment on Tuesday.

The tender bidding process is still open, said the CEO, adding, “It is too early to comment on how many companies have actually participated but companies from India and abroad have shown their interest.”

A global tender for the project was called on October 1 this year and the last date for the submission of bids is October 31.

The project was first proposed by the BJP-Shiv sena coalition government led by Devendra Fadnavis and two companies – Adani Group and Dubai’s Sec-Link Group – had shown interest in it. However, the tender was scrapped in October 2020 by the Mahavikas Aghadi government owing to unavailability of railway land. The current Cabinet then gave its approval to call for a fresh tender which will have railway land. The redevelopment is pegged at Rs 20,000 crore.