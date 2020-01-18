Redevelopment plan: 28 lakh sq ft of commercial space — CSMT to get retail shops, eateries

A graphical presentation of how CSMT will look after revamp. A graphical presentation of how CSMT will look after revamp.

The redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to give the Railways an area of 28 lakh sq ft — reportedly worth around Rs 3,500 crore — to exploit commercially.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), in coordination with Central Railway (CR), had last November finalised a master plan to redevelop CSMT into a world-class station while restoring its heritage charm.

The plan (accessed by The Indian Express) makes provision for 10 restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets. Also, to create more space, there is a provision to shift the parcel office at CSMT to the Wadi Bunder area. The maintenance area could also be shifted.

But the heritage structures at CSMT would not be altered. “The funds generated through commercial exploitation will be used for the development of infrastructure for Railways,” a senior CR official said.

A spokesperson from IRSDC said, “The height of the buildings will not be changed keeping in mind the heritage and UNESCO regulations applicable to the site. The business plan for the project is not yet final, so the monetary value arising out of commercial exploitation is still not frozen.”

“Currently, our meeting with IRSDC is going on… the plan in regard to how much revenue would be generated through the commercial exploitation of CSMT has been prepared and will be finalised soon,” CPRO (CR) Shivaji Sutar said.

CSMT is the only station under the Railways that finds itself in the heritage grade I list.

