Redevelopment of municipal markets: Amendments on cards

After a delay of several years, redevelopment of municipal markets is likely to become easier as amendments in regulation 33 (21) of Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034 are set to get approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per the amendment, proposals of allowing market redevelopment by developers appointed from licensees of markets can be allowed.

The proposal of amendment in DCPR 33 (21) will be tabled before the Improvement Committee for approval and subsequently in the corporation meeting, after which final notification will come into effect. The Improvement Committee meeting is likely by next week. As per the amendment, in regulation 33 (21), a sub-section (C) has been added, under which developers selected by associations of licensees of various markets can be appointed for redevelopment projects.

“The BMC requested the state’s Urban Development Department for amendments in 33(21) of DCPR 2034 since several market redevelopments were not moving in the absence of such a provision. Many of these markets are in dilapidated condition,” said an official from BMC.

The modification in the regulation has also set a limit against the extra area that vendors from municipal markets used to get. As per the old norms, vendors were getting 20% extra area against the original after redevelopment. Now, vendors will get their original area only even after redevelopment. “Each existing licensed vendor shall be rehabilitated with minimum existing carpet area certified by market department built up area as per zonal (basic) floor space index or built up area required for accommodation/rehabilitation of existing licensed vendors, certified by the market department of BMC whichever is more, shall be exclusively developed for market purpose,” reads the amendment.