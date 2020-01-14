Redevelopment of MHADA colonies: Maharashtra CM reviews schemes, asks officials to submit 2 proposals in 15 days

There are a total of 56 dilapidated MHADA housing colonies in Mumbai. The DCR rules 33(5) deals with the redevelopment of MHADA colonies while the DCR rules 33(9) covers the cluster redevelopment schemes. There are a total of 56 dilapidated MHADA housing colonies in Mumbai. The DCR rules 33(5) deals with the redevelopment of MHADA colonies while the DCR rules 33(9) covers the cluster redevelopment schemes.

In order to fast-track the redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday asked MHADA officials to submit two proposals under the cluster redevelopment schemes in next 15 days.

Officials from the Housing department said the issue of the delayed redevelopment of MHADA colonies was discussed during the review meeting held by Thackeray. “It was suggested during the meeting that the redevelopment of MHADA colonies should be taken up under the Development Control Rules (DCR) 33(9) instead of 33(5). So, the CM then asked the MHADA to submit two proposals initially to decide on it,” said an official.

There are a total of 56 dilapidated MHADA housing colonies in Mumbai. The DCR rules 33(5) deals with the redevelopment of MHADA colonies while the DCR rules 33(9) covers the cluster redevelopment schemes.

Sources said the issue of pending slum rehabilitation schemes and single-window clearance for these schemes were also discussed in the meeting. “There were discussions on fast-tracking SRA schemes in a time-bound manner. Besides, a single window system is also being considered for immediate approvals for SRA schemes,” said Satej Patil, Minister of State for Housing.

Meanwhile, the development of the BIT (Bombay Improvement Trust) chawl in Parel, where Dr B R Ambedkar stayed for 22 years, as a national memorial was also discussed. MHADA officials have been asked to submit a proposal on it, said an official.

Sources said the government is considering allotting quarters to government employees till their death. “At present, they have to vacate the quarters after retirement. But the government is considering whether it can be given to them till they are alive. The final decision has not been taken yet,” said an official.

