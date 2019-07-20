‘Redevelopment of dilapidated buildings must under new law soon’, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state will enact a new law making time-bound redevelopment for dilapidated buildings in Mumbai compulsory.

Advertising

“We’re already formulating the draft legislation in this regard,” the Chief Minister said.

The move comes after an illegal extension of a dilapidated cessed property in Dongri collapsed on July 16, leaving 13 people dead and at least nine injured. The state government was attacked for its failure to fast-track redevelopment of rickety buildings.

Invoking the need to guard a person’s right to safety, the new legislation, sources said, will have provisions to suspend a land owner’s right to property in cases where the latter is found to be delaying redevelopment options.

Advertising

On July 17, a day after the collapse, Fadnavis had convened an urgent meeting to review the progress on such redevelopment projects and announced that the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be empowered to acquire dilapidated buildings where land owners have delayed redevelopment. He further announced a plan to push the redevelopment of such building in clusters.

In the island city of Mumbai alone, there are around 14,227 old buildings, many among which are in a rundown condition. On Friday, Fadnavis said that a law would be enacted to facilitate the acquisition process of such buildings.

To ensure that the proposed legislation passes judicial scrutiny, the state administration has also sought legal opinion on the “circumstances and the procedures” where a person’s right to property can be suspended, sources said.

“Sadly building collapses have become a regular occurrence in Mumbai. Such tragedies are gut-wrenching. The previous government (Congress-Nationalist Congress Party) government is to blame. It had done nothing to address the problem. Crucial policy interventions were ignored,” Fadnavis said at a function organised at the BJP’s Mumbai office in Dadar.

On Friday, party’s senior MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha assumed charge as the party’s Mumbai chief. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis set a target for party workers to ensure that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins all the 36 Assembly segments in Mumbai in the upcoming Assembly poll. In 2014 state polls, the BJP and the Sena together had won 32 of the 36 seats.

“Mumbai has always supported Modiji (PM Narendra Modi). Another match (Assembly poll) is coming up. We will win 36-0,” Fadnavis said.

Hitting out at the previous Congress-led regime for “ignoring” the development of Mumbai, the Chief Minister contended that his government had been pushing infrastructural upgradation works. “Mumbai is transforming. We have undertaken development works of over Rs 54,000 crore. We have a new development model for the city. The transformation will be complete within 15 years,” he added.

While acknowledging that roads dug for Metro rail routes and other infrastructure projects had compounded the traffic woes in the city, the CM said, “Citizens are experiencing difficulties, but they aren’t complaining. They know that the development will benefit the city in the long run”.

BJP rekindles Bangladeshi nationals’ issue

Ahead of the state polls, the BJP on Friday reignited the debate over Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the financial capital.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, , who took over as the party’s Mumbai unit chief Friday, said, “Anti-national elements are hurting the country’s interests. They won’t be tolerated. My first step will be against Bangladeshi immigrants and bogus voters from Azamgarh and other places. There are several lakh of these. Party workers will ensure their names are deleted from the voter list.”