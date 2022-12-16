scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Redevelopment of Dharavi slums: Bombay HC allows firm to challenge decision declaring Adani successful bidder

The company will challenge the decision awarding the Adani Group the bid for the much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment project.

The project got an impetus in 2016 when the Detailed Project Report was prepared during the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed Seclink Technology Corporation (STC), a Dubai-based firm, to bring subsequent developments on record in its writ petition challenging the tender issued by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for redevelopment of Dharavi slums. The company will challenge the decision awarding the Adani Group the bid for the much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment project.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar allowed Seclink to amend the plea and challenge the said award. The company had filed the plea before the government had taken the decision to award the tender to Adani and a required amendment was sought to be made by the petitioner.

The project got an impetus in 2016 when the Detailed Project Report was prepared during the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government. In November 2018, the then Fadnavis government approved a new model for the slum’s redevelopment.

Advocate Suraj Iyer, representing Seclink, said it was a successful bidder in January 2019 against Adani. However, the tender was not awarded following the decision to include Railway land in the redevelopment project.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

In October 2020, the Uddhav Thackerey-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government cancelled the tender and said new tenders would be floated soon.

Senior advocate Milind Sathe for Dharavi Redevelopment Project under SRA said that the 2018 tender was cancelled and a new tender was issued by the present government as a fresh 45-acre land was found and Adani qualified for the same. Iyer responded that there had been no material change between earlier and present tender as the railway land featured in the earlier as well the fresh tender.

More from Mumbai

After the bench enquired about the progress in tender proceedings, Sathe said that work order is not yet given but the highest bidder has been selected. Sathe opposed any amendment to be made in plea and said the petitioner should withdraw its plea and file a fresh plea as ‘different cause of action’ arose.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:16:16 am
Next Story

2 arrested for chasing woman in taxi for over 1 km, molesting her

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close