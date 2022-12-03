Redevelopment of cessed buildings will bring huge relief to tenants: Mumbai BJP chief

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said Saturday that the redevelopment of cessed buildings would not only ensure better and safer houses for tenants but also end the owners’ “dadagiri” (high handedness).

Shelar told the media that the redevelopment had been stalled for several decades. “The Shinde-Fadnavis government has worked towards getting rid of that problem. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pursued it relentlessly and got the assent from the President, and a new law has been enforced,” he said.

“For Mumbaikars, this decision is worth celebrating like Diwali. The transit camps are in a bad condition. Now provisions will be made at the same place where people reside. The government has taken all the responsibility. A time frame has also been decided,” he added.

According to the BJP MLA, the owners will get their share from the tenants and from the sales component. “The bullying done by the owners of the cessed buildings will now come to an end,” he said.

Commenting on the flare-up of the border row with Karnataka, also ruled by the BJP, Shelar said that Maharashtra had the first right on the border villages and that the state government did not want to escalate the tensions.

The government would ensure many schemes would be implemented in those areas and the water-related schemes in Jat taluka in Sangli would be completed, he added.

“We will counterattack if someone tries to play mischief. We are presenting our views in the Supreme Court. If there is any kind of aggression from Karnataka, the BJP will give a befitting reply from Maharashtra. Anyone can travel anywhere. If a minister from Maharashtra wants to go there, no one can stop him,” he said.

Asked about Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shelar said, “We disagree with the governor’s statement. What he said about Shivaji Maharaj was wrong. We do not agree or justify it.”

“BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has the right to protest against the remarks. Udayanraje is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj. We consider Shivaji Maharaj as our revered king. He is our great guide and inspiration,” Shelar added.