scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Redevelopment of cessed buildings will bring huge relief to tenants: Mumbai BJP chief

Mumbai BJP president says ‘bullying’ by the owners of the buildings will now come to an end.

A cessed building in Mumbai (Source: Express achieves)

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said Saturday that the redevelopment of cessed buildings would not only ensure better and safer houses for tenants but also end the owners’ “dadagiri” (high handedness).

Shelar told the media that the redevelopment had been stalled for several decades. “The Shinde-Fadnavis government has worked towards getting rid of that problem. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pursued it relentlessly and got the assent from the President, and a new law has been enforced,” he said.

“For Mumbaikars, this decision is worth celebrating like Diwali. The transit camps are in a bad condition. Now provisions will be made at the same place where people reside. The government has taken all the responsibility. A time frame has also been decided,” he added.

According to the BJP MLA, the owners will get their share from the tenants and from the sales component. “The bullying done by the owners of the cessed buildings will now come to an end,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Commenting on the flare-up of the border row with Karnataka, also ruled by the BJP, Shelar said that Maharashtra had the first right on the border villages and that the state government did not want to escalate the tensions.

The government would ensure many schemes would be implemented in those areas and the water-related schemes in Jat taluka in Sangli would be completed, he added.

“We will counterattack if someone tries to play mischief. We are presenting our views in the Supreme Court. If there is any kind of aggression from Karnataka, the BJP will give a befitting reply from Maharashtra. Anyone can travel anywhere. If a minister from Maharashtra wants to go there, no one can stop him,” he said.

Advertisement

Asked about Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shelar said, “We disagree with the governor’s statement. What he said about Shivaji Maharaj was wrong. We do not agree or justify it.”

More from Mumbai

“BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has the right to protest against the remarks. Udayanraje is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj. We consider Shivaji Maharaj as our revered king. He is our great guide and inspiration,” Shelar added.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:35:52 pm
Next Story

Govt clears 24th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from December 5

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close