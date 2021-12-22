Red sanders ‘smuggler’ in ED custody

A PMLA court on Tuesday sent an alleged red sandalwood/ red sanders smuggler, Badshah Malik, to ED custody till December 24, in connection with a money laundering case.

Malik was called for questioning on Monday and arrested on Tuesday after he failed to explain the source of about Rs 15 crore received by him. The ED has also searched a few premises connected to Malik in the case.

India has banned the export of red sanders. The ED case against Malik is based on a 2015 case filed by the DRI against him and a few others including Vijay Poojary, an alleged red sanders smuggler.