Red alert at sea: Maharashtra’s new app can spot suspicious boats in seconds

In a push to strengthen coastal security, the Maharashtra Police, in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, have rolled out a mobile application, Marine Domain Awareness (MDA) to track suspicious vessels along the state’s coastline from Palghar to Sindhudurg.

The initiative aims to plug critical gaps in the existing surveillance system, which relies heavily on the Automatic Identification System (AIS). While AIS effectively tracks large commercial ships, it struggles to monitor smaller vessels such as fishing and passenger boats that often operate without identification systems. The MDA application, developed by a professor at IIT Madras, seeks to address this gap.

With nearly 32,000 boats including around 28,000 fishing vessels and 4,000 passenger boats operating along Maharashtra’s 877-km coastline, authorities have long faced challenges in distinguishing between Indian and potentially suspicious vessels.

Under the new system, mobile phones equipped with the MDA application will be distributed to fishermen and passenger boat operators for onboard use. During its pilot phase, the app was tested on 100 fishing boats over a month within Indian waters and was found to be highly effective in tracking movement patterns.

Vessel activity will be monitored through a central control room at the Mahim Sagari Police Station, with additional control rooms planned across seven coastal districts to enable real-time monitoring and faster emergency response.

Inspector General of Police Rajiv Jain, heading Maharashtra’s coastal security, said, “The system would significantly enhance surveillance and response capabilities”. “The project has proven successful during trials, and work is underway to expand server capacity,” Jain said, adding that discussions are ongoing with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to strengthen connectivity between vessels and control rooms. More coastal towers are being installed to improve network coverage at sea.

Once fully implemented, all registered Indian vessels will transmit identifiable “green” signals to control rooms, while any unidentified or suspicious vessel entering Indian waters will trigger a “red” alert for interception. Speed boats from the coastal police, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will be strategically deployed for patrol and rapid response.

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Authorities say the MDA-Maharashtra app could become a model for coastal security nationwide.

Maharashtra’s coastline, stretching from Palghar to Sindhudurg, remains strategically significant, housing key maritime hubs such as Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, along with several minor ports, offshore installations and petrochemical facilities.

Coastal security has been a top priority since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, when terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices entered the city by sea using a small boat. Officials said, “The new system could play a crucial role in preventing similar threats in the future”.

The initiative also focuses on community participation, with fishermen being trained to identify suspicious activity and assist in safeguarding the coastline.