Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane for tomorrow: IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas might witness another spell of heavy rain from Thursday, said Met department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday with forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain in the city and suburbs.

Advertising

For Wednesday, the Met department predicted heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai. According to the district-wise forecast, there will be an increase in rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25.

According to IMD data, Mumbai is just 6.3 mm short of surpassing the highest ever September rainfall record. From September 1 to 8.30 am on September 17, Mumbai recorded 913.7 mm rainfall. The all-time record for the month is 920 mm recorded in 1954. The average rainfall for the month is 327.1 mm.

An IMD official said, “An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is resulting in heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, is still persisting. The weather systems indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by September 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas is very likely.”

Advertising

Mumbai has already recorded its wettest monsoon since 1954. From June 1 to September 17, the rainfall recorded is 3,467.6 mm, surpassing the record of 1954 when 3,451.6 mm average seasonal rain was recorded.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 4.8 mm rainfall which falls in the moderate category, while the Colaba observatory recorded 13.2 mm rain in the same time frame. Few spells of rain were recorded on Tuesday. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Kalyan recorded 90 mm rain, Thane 80 mm and Palghar 20 mm.