Recycling of milk packets to begin in a month: Ramdas Kadam

The Maharashtra government Thursday set a new deadline for implementing a mechanism to collect and recycle plastic milk packets. Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said all dairies in the state had agreed to set up recycling plants and start a depository scheme of 50 paise per pouch for recollecting and recycling milk packets. “The mechanism will be in place within a month,” he said while replying to a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly. This is the fourth deadline since March 2018.

Members from both sides of the House had raised queries about the implementation of the plastic ban, which has been in place for a year now, but legislators complained that the implementation has been lax.

Kadam said at least one crore milk packets are used in the state every day. “These cause at least 31 tonnes of plastic waste,” he said, adding that since the implementation of the plastic ban, the total plastic waste generated daily has been halved from 1,200 tonnes to 600 tonnes.

Human milk banks in state medical college hospitals

Human milk banks will soon be set up in all hospitals affiliated with state-run medical colleges. A human milk bank is a service that collects donated human milk, ensures its safety and makes it available for all premature and critically-ill babies.

Maharashtra’s Minister of State (Higher Education) Ravindra Chavan, while announcing this in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, said that funds available with the planning development committees in various districts would be used to fast-track the setting up of these banks.