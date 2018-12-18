Recruitment process is urgent, time-consuming: Government to Bombay High Court

THE STATE government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that there is “no urgency” to grant a stay on the newly enacted law providing 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community.

In an affidavit filed in response to three petitions contesting the state’s decision to grant reservation to the community, Shivaji Daund, secretary in the state general administration department, said that “there is no urgency involved in the present proceedings, in as much as consideration of even ad-interim relief” sought by the petitioners. The petitioner had sought to stay the implementation of the notification regarding Maratha reservation.

On the previous hearing, lawyer Gunaratan Sadavarte, representing one of the petitioners, Jaishri Patil, had informed the court that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has published an advertisement inviting applications for jobs from the Maratha community. To this, Chief Justice Naresh H Patil had asked the state government counsel: “You know that we were going to hear the case today (December 10), then why was this ad published. you should have at least waited for a day.”

Daund said the affidavit has been filed for the “limited purpose” to explain the recruitment process in the government of Maharashtra. “At this juncture itself, I say that none of the petitioners are personally interested in getting recruited in the state service and the interim relief sought in the above petition is in general terms and will not inure to the benefits of the petitioners… the petitioners have no personal interest in either recruitment or admissions.”

The affidavit added that taking into consideration “the huge number of posts” lying vacant in various departments of the state government, it would not be appropriate to put on hold the entire recruitment process that is to be undertaken. It said, “…keeping vacant various posts to such a large extent in various departments of the state government is causing an adverse impact on the overall efficiency of the administration of the state government.” The urgency of conducting the recruitment process, thus, cannot be disputed, the affidavit added.

The affidavit stated that recruitment is time consuming. Even if fast-tracked, it is bound to take at least a couples of months to complete the entire process. “.the state of actual implementation of the impugned statute (Maratha reservation notification), will arise towards the end of selection process, which is bound to take couple of months,” it added.