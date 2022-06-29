Recruitment process for constables tweaked, physical exam before written test

MAHARASHTRA HOME Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the recruitment process for 7,231 police constables in the state will begin with physical examinations being conducted prior to written exams.

It is believed that this rule will enable more youngsters from the rural areas to stand a chance for being selected in the force. Earlier, a candidate had to first clear the written exams before taking physical exams to qualify for police postings.

In a tweet, Patil said, “The Maharashtra government has given approval for filling up the 7,231 empty posts for police constables since 2020. We have made a change in the selection process with the physical examination being held first and later the written examination will be conducted. This will help the police force get strong cops and also help students of rural areas to get an opportunity.” He added, “For the physical test, there will be 50 marks. In the written test, there will be multiple choice questions and it will be conducted in Marathi. The written test will have a time duration of 90 minutes.”