Recruitment of transpersons in Maharashtra police: ‘The day I finally wear the police uniform, my struggle will be over’

ARYA PUJARI (23), a transperson from Sangli, who first petitioned the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) seeking inclusion of transpersons in the upcoming police recruitment drive paving the way for ‘third gender’ option being included in Maharashtra police recruitment, speaks to Mohamed Thaver on the way ahead and her struggles.

It was your petition that paved the way for recruitment of transpersons in Maharashtra police. What kind of roles do you envisage for transpersons in the force and are there any apprehensions of being restricted to administrative work?

We can do both office and field work. Whatever work is given to us, we can do, so there should be no restriction and we don’t think that kind of a thing will happen.

Tell us about your decision to join the police force.

Since I was a kid, I wanted to be a cop. However, when I changed by sex, I felt my dream will not be fulfilled. However, then I read about Tamil Nadu-based Prithika Yashini, the first transgender person in India to become a cop in 2017. That rekindled my hope. I felt if she can be a Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in Tamil Nadu, why should I give up my childhood dream.

However, I did not know what to do. I started studying for police exams. Later, I came to know it would need reservation or I would have to approach courts. It was not as straightforward as it was for men or women.

How was it approaching MAT and then the Bombay High Court to ensure that transpersons are recruited in the police force?

I had no clue about how the process worked… In the initial years, I went to various authorities — chief minister, Home minister, district court, Collector’s office, SPs for three years.

It was during a training session at Kharghar on transgender rights organised by my current lawyer Kranti L C that I met some lawyers. They told me that you will not get recruited directly and will have to approach courts. They guided me to file a petition six months ago seeking reservation for transpersons in the force. The state government then said they would come up with a policy but nothing happened. Then when I saw the police recruitment advertisement on November 9 this year, I was left with no other option but to go to Mumbai and approach MAT the very next day.

What were your expectations of the impact on the community when you approached these authorities?

I have been struggling for a while, even in my dreams I saw myself in a police uniform. Earlier, girls were not allowed to get educated but then Savitribai Phule fought for their rights. I was inspired by that and wanted to do something for the trans-community and I was able to do it. The day I finally wear the police uniform, my struggle will be over.

How did you meet Nikita Mukhdayal, who also filed a petition before MAT seeking recruitment?

First, I filed a petition following which MAT asked the government to allow transpersons to serve in the police force. The news went viral which was then read by Nikita, a transperson, who also wanted to be a cop and she too petitioned MAT.

Since then we have been exchanging notes and are good friends. Initially I felt I was fighting alone. However, it was nice to get the backing of the community. Currently, only 73 transpersons have applied. My hope is there should be 7,000 transpersons in the force.