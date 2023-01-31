Recruitment of transpersons in Maharashtra Police: Govt committee finalises rules for physical tests; to be considered as one group

A FIVE-member committee formed by the Maharashtra government to come up with the criterion for physical tests for transpersons applying for Maharashtra police has decided that transpersons will be clubbed as one group for recruitment as against categorising them into three groups — transman, transwoman and intersex — that was considered earlier.

The report of their recommendation will be sent to the state Home minister for further action. An officer said that various states have tackled the issue of recruitment of transpersons and physical tests they need to undergo in a different manner. In Karnataka, only transmen are allowed in the police force, in Bihar transpersons are considered one group and have to follow the physical criterion for women while in some other states, transmen have to compete with men while transwomen and intersex follow criterion meant for women. The Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra government to come up with the criterion for physical tests for transpersons by February 28 failing which the government would not be allowed to go ahead with the written tests for male and female candidates whose physical tests are currently underway.

An IPS officer said, “There were two meetings of the committee this month where we have finalised the agreed upon criterion that should be in place for physical tests of transpersons.” The officer added, “Among the few things debated was whether within transpersons there should be separate physical criterion for transman, transwoman and intersex. However, eventually it was decided that they be considered as the same group.”

The officer said that they would be sending the recommendations to the Home department which will put it up before the Home minister. If he agrees with our recommendations, then it will be finalised and the Bombay High Court will be informed about the same. The officer said that once the court approves the criterion and there are no more legal issues, the physical tests of transpersons can be completed within a day as there are only 73 applicants from across the state. “We can then have their written test together with male and female candidates in a matter of a few months,” he added.

The officer further clarified that unlike some states where transpersons are inducted in the police, there are no reservations for transpersons in Maharashtra which means that it is not necessary that transpersons may be selected if they don’t clear the physical and written exams.