Recovery of fake currency: Man pleads guilty before court, gets 7 years in jail

A man from West Bengal facing trial for recovery of fake currency pleaded guilty before a special court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Following this, Abdul Kadir was convicted by the court on charges pertaining to possessing counterfeit currency and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and sentenced to seven years in jail. Kadir, who was held in 2019 in this fake currency case, is lodged in a prison in Bengaluru in another case.

On Tuesday, he informed the court that he suffers from paralysis and requires medication. Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar allowed him to carry medicines to the jail subject to verification by prison authorities.

The case relates to an FIR filed in Bhiwandi regarding recovery of alleged fake currency notes valued at Rs 4.5 lakh. The police had initially arrested five persons and the National Investigation Agency, which later took over the probe, arrested four others.

The NIA had claimed that Kadir had procured the notes from an absconding accused and given them to another co-accused for circulation.