Records of 19 bungalows owned by Thackerays tampered with: Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded an enquiry by the state government alleging that the Thackeray family tampered with government records resulting in disappearance of land and property records of 19 bungalows owned by the Thackerays and the Waikar family. On Monday, Somaiya met Raigad Zilla Parishad CEO Kiran Patil and demanded an enquiry. “The government has now accepted that tampering of documents happened,” he said.

He shared a bunch of documents on Monday, which includes a letter where the village development officer explained that “tax assessment in the gram panchayat register of these properties were cancelled,” as the properties were old and in disuse, and new assessment needed to be made.

Somaiya said, “In 2014, the Thackerays and the Waikar family bought the bungalows from Anvay Naik in their own names. Thackerays paid 19 bungalows’ house property taxes for eight years from April 2013 to March 2021. We exposed this scam on November 11, 2020. Then the Thackeray government pressured district authorities to remove 19 bungalows from records.”