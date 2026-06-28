Record stores, DJs & venue owners say new generation is embracing vinyl

Comparing digital and vinyl Sipamihalani says, “It's like the difference between reading a book and watching the movie adaptation," he says. "Both tell the story, but one requires you to invest more of yourself in the experience.”

When Abdul Razzak opened Royal Music Collection in Mumbai’s Fort area in 1979, vinyl records were the dominant way Indians listened to music. Then came cassettes, CDs and streaming, pushing records to the margins.

Nearly five decades later, many of the customers walking into his shop belong to a generation that never grew up with vinyl at all. “I’ve been running this store since 1979, and I’ve seen the entire journey of vinyl in India,” says Razzak. “Vinyl records were popular for decades, but around 1990, production largely stopped. Then, around 2010, we started seeing a revival.”

The resurgence is reflected in the numbers. According to market research firm IMARC, the Indian vinyl record market was valued at $62.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2033.