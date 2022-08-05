Reconstruction work of Carnac Bridge to begin from Nov: BMC

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin reconstruction of the Carnac Bridge at Masjid bunder in November, approximately two years after schedule, officials associated with the project said on Thursday. The Railway authorities are likely to undertake the demolition of the bridge by mid-August.

Reopening the newly-constructed Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road for traffic on Monday this week paved the way for authorities to take up the demolition of the Carnac Bridge.

As both the bridges provide east-west connectivity in South Mumbai, the traffic police had earlier refused to permit to carry out reconstruction work of the two bridges together.

If everything goes according to plan, the BMC hopes that the reconstruction of the Carnac Bridge will be completed by May 2024. The project is estimated to cost Rs 41.27 crore. The Carnac Bridge is approximately 150 years old and was constructed in the 1860s. The movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge was closed in 2014.