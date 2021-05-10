Reconstruction of Himalaya Bridge likely to start by month end

Once the proposal is approved by the committee, the work will start in 15 days (File Photo)

Two years after its collapse, work on reconstruction of Himalaya Bridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is expected to start by the end of this month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised a contractor and a proposal will be tabled before the standing committee for final approval on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, while the expenditure for the bridge’s re-construction is Rs 5.53 crore, the entire project cost, which also includes various taxes, is Rs 7.5 crore. The contract has been awarded to Pinaki Engineers and Developers.

Once the proposal is approved by the committee, the work will start in 15 days. The civic body has said the project will be completed within 15 months (excluding monsoon period) from the day the contractor is appointed.

The 28.5-metre long and 4.4-metre wide new bridge will be made of cement concrete upon a steel structure.

In March 2019, six people had died and 31 injured after the bridge, which used to connect CSMT over Dr D N Road to Azad Maidan police station, collapsed during the evening peak hour rush.

Following the collapse, the BMC’s roads and traffic department had conducted a study to decide whether to reconstruct the bridge or build a subway. After the department suggested a bridge, the BMC prepared a plan for a new bridge with the help of a consultant.

On an average, nearly 25,000 commuters cross D N Road to get to the CSMT station daily. After the incident, commuters use a subway located at 200 metre from the site of the fallen bridge.

A zebra crossing with signals has also been made for pedestrians.