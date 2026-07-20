‘Recite Vande Mataram without teleprompter’: Sanjay Raut dares PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Bill introduction

Sanjay Raut has challenged PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter ahead of introduction of Bill

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter, as he attacked the Central government over its proposed amendment to Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to make obstruction or insult to the national song a criminal offence.

Speaking outside Parliament, Sanjay Raut said, “I challenge Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter.”

Sanjay Raut’s remarks challenging PM Modi and Amit Shah came as the Union Home Minister is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.