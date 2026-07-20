‘Recite Vande Mataram without teleprompter’: Sanjay Raut dares PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Bill introduction

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Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter, as he attacked the Central government over its proposed amendment to Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to make obstruction or insult to the national song a criminal offence.
Speaking outside Parliament, Sanjay Raut said, “I challenge Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter.”
Sanjay Raut’s remarks challenging PM Modi and Amit Shah came as the Union Home Minister is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
The Bill seeks to place Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, by extending it the same statutory protection under the 1971 Act. It is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
If passed, intentionally preventing the singing of Vande Mataram or causing a disturbance to an assembly singing the national song, would become a criminal offence. Obstruction or insult to Vande Mataram would be punishable with up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.
Sanjay Raut also extended support to the ongoing agitation led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, claiming the government had underestimated the scale of the protests.
Speaking on the proposed ‘Sansad March’, Raut alleged that the government had underestimated the scale of the movement.
“They did not understand what was going to happen, what is happening, and what is going to happen next. They thought they could finish us off like insects. But no, this ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ has turned up at Jantar Mantar in the thousands and lakhs. Across the country, in major cities, this movement is receiving support,” he said.
Questioning the government’s response to the CJP protest, Raut asked whether it intended to jail everyone participating in the protests or unleash central agencies against them. “What will you do? Put lakhs of people behind bars? If it were in the government’s hands, it would have sent the Enforcement Directorate after everyone sitting at Jantar Mantar,” he said.
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