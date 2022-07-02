Rebel Sena MLAs set to return to Mumbai with Maharashtra CM Shinde today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who returned to Goa at about 3.30 am on Saturday, will hold a meeting with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs at about 11 am. The MLAs and Shinde’s supporters, who have been lodged at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji’s Dona Paula since Wednesday, are set to return to Mumbai on Saturday afternoon along with Shinde.

Shinde had said that since a session of the Assembly had been convened by the Governor of Maharashtra on July 3 and 4, his comrades would be leaving for Mumbai on Saturday. After swearing in as Chief Minister on Thursday, he returned to Goa in the early hours of the day on Friday as well as Saturday.

Aurangabad MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who has been lodged at the hotel with his breakaway colleagues, said, “We will have a meeting with Shindesaheb and then we will be informed about when to leave for Mumbai.”

Sources said the MLAs have been informed that they would be leaving the hotel for Mumbai by 2.30 pm to 3 pm, tentatively. The MLAs, who have been out of Maharashtra for the last 11 days, are slated to return to Mumbai after hopping from one five-star hotel to another in Surat, then Guwahati and finally in Panaji.

On Friday, Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson for the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, had said, “I want to clearly state that there has been no discussion on awarding ministerial berths to anybody and none of us have asked for any either. We are now the legislature party of the Shiv Sena and earlier it used to happen, according to the rules of the party, that when the party takes a decision everyone accepts it; but now Shindesaheb will do this very democratically. He will have a discussion with all of us before he takes a decision. Some names are being floated only to create rifts among MLAs.”