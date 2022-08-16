Rebel Sena MLA asks supporters to ‘break legs’, promises to ensure bail for them

August 16, 2022 10:02:22 pm
A month after joining hands with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rebel Sena MLA from Mumbai, Prakash Surve, asked his supporters to ‘break the legs’ of those who try to bully them and assured them that he will ensure they get bail the next day.
Surve, a two-term MLA from Magathane in Dahisar, made the comments while addressing party workers in Kokanipada area. Surve said that they work for the people and they do not need anyone (from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena).
Without naming Sena, Surve said, “We don’t need anyone but we should not be careless. We should not rest unless we show them (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If anyone comes in your way then beat them up. I am sitting here. If you cannot break their hands, then break their legs. I will get bail for you (from police) the next day,”
“We will not attack anyone first but if anyone comes in our way then we will not remain silent till we cut them into pieces,” Survey further said in a video that has gone viral on social media.
After the video of Surve went viral, local Shiv Sena leaders from the area lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police to register an FIR against him for provoking his supporters to indulge in violence.
Since the rebellion by Shinde and 39 other MLAs from Shiv Sena, both the factions led by Shinde and Thackeray have been embroiled in a tussle in the court, Election Commission as well as on the streets.
