scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed summoned for probe on BJP leader’s complaint

On January 1, Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh met the Mumbai Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit.

Uorfi Javed on Friday also lodged a counter-complaint against Chitra Wagh, requesting the police to take preventive action against the latter for threatening her in public domain. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed summoned for probe on BJP leader’s complaint
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed has been summoned for an inquiry by Amboli police in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged by Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh, officers said.

On January 1, Wagh met the Mumbai Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit. The BJP leader then tweeted, “Today I met the commissioner of Mumbai police and the joint commissioner of police (law and order and requested them to take immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed for indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai.”

Also Read |Urfi Javed files police complaint against BJP’s Chitra Wagh, claims criminal intimidation

Police took cognizance of the complaint and a notice was served to her on Friday. “Please refer to application of Mrs Chitra Kishore Wagh (Vice President – BJP Maharashtra) against you dated 12.01.2023 addressed to the office of the Sr Inspector Police, Amboli Police Station, Mumbai. You are, therefore, requested to attend this office on 14/01/23 or before within office hours. The Enquiry Officer, Assistant Police Inspector Smt.Shaila Korade can be contacted on her cellular number to avoid inconvenience,” it read.

More from Mumbai

Uorfi Javed on Friday also lodged a counter-complaint against Wagh, requesting the police to take preventive action against the latter for threatening her in public domain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

‘Potentially last minute that was a change of mind’: Zampa on being told he had a ‘very good chance’ of making it to the Australia squad for India Tests

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close