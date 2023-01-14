Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed summoned for probe on BJP leader’s complaint

Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed has been summoned for an inquiry by Amboli police in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged by Maharashtra BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh, officers said.

On January 1, Wagh met the Mumbai Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit. The BJP leader then tweeted, “Today I met the commissioner of Mumbai police and the joint commissioner of police (law and order and requested them to take immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed for indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai.”

Police took cognizance of the complaint and a notice was served to her on Friday. “Please refer to application of Mrs Chitra Kishore Wagh (Vice President – BJP Maharashtra) against you dated 12.01.2023 addressed to the office of the Sr Inspector Police, Amboli Police Station, Mumbai. You are, therefore, requested to attend this office on 14/01/23 or before within office hours. The Enquiry Officer, Assistant Police Inspector Smt.Shaila Korade can be contacted on her cellular number to avoid inconvenience,” it read.

Uorfi Javed on Friday also lodged a counter-complaint against Wagh, requesting the police to take preventive action against the latter for threatening her in public domain.