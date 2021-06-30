Real-time data on availability of Covid drugs, oxygen supply soon: Maharashtra to HC

The state said there are about 3,000 hospitals connected to the dashboard. "All existing dashboards will be discontinued by merging them into one. (file)

The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a comprehensive integrated dashboard for providing real-time data on medicines for Covid-19 and oxygen supply in Maharashtra would be operational from Tuesday. However, full access to the public at large would be made available after two weeks.

The state, however, clarified that the dashboard would have a separate access window for the details for areas under the BMC and Pune Municipal Corporation, which will be updated every three hours initially and would provide real-time data thereafter.

The state said there are about 3,000 hospitals connected to the dashboard. “All existing dashboards will be discontinued by merging them into one. We are trying to talk to BMC and PMC and merge their dashboards as well,” Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a clutch of PILs alleging improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra and seeking various directions about the shortage of drugs and urging for monitoring of black-marketing and profiteering allegedly taking place during procurement and distribution of those drugs.

Meanwhile, the bench also said that it will hear an intervention application by actor Sonu Sood in a PIL alleging improper Covid management, seeking to be heard and to respond to the allegations made by the petitioners that he had been unauthorisedly procuring and hoarding anti-covid drugs to address SOS calls on social media.

The HC will hear PILs next Wednesday.