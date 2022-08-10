Real estate giant’s scion falls prey to sextortion

August 10, 2022 12:30:07 am
A 26-year-old man, whose family owns one of the largest real estate companies in India, fell prey to sextortion, as a cyber fraudster, posing as a woman, befriended him on Instagram and tried to extort Rs 70,000 from him. Later, his edited nude video was circulated among his family and friends.
An FIR was registered by the Juhu police on August 7.
The complainant, a Juhu resident, had received a friend request from a woman’s profile on Instagram on August 6. He accepted the request and the next day, the two started chatting,, said police.
“The woman asked him if she could make a video call and he permitted her… During the video call, he could see a semi nude woman, who asked him to strip as well. The complainant disconnected the video call but soon after received a recording of the video call… the fraudster asked him to pay Rs 70,000, failing which, he threatened to circulate the video on social media to his friends and family,” said an officer.
The police said that as per the complainant, he also received a WhatsApp call from the fraudster, who came up with a GPay account where the extortion money had to be sent. When the complainant refused to pay up, the accused circulated the edited video among his family and friends.
“His uncle called him to say that he had received a request from an account named after him and the account name described him as a rapist. The edited video was used as a profile story,” said the officer.
“Soon after, the complainant’s two to three friends received similar friend requests from fake Instagram profiles calling him a rapist. Here too, the edited video was uploaded as a profile story.”
