Real estate broker loses Rs 78,000 as con men manipulate Google search results

CYBER CRIMINALS have been manipulating Google searches in order to dupe victims into downloading apps that provide remote access to their devices, using which they con them. In the latest case, a 48-year-old real estate broker from Chunabhatti lost Rs 78,000 to cyber criminals by making her download Teamviewer app by claiming to recharge her MTNL card. The local police have registered an FIR in the case and are investigating the matter.

An officer said that the incident took place on Monday when the woman, Anagha Jadhav, received a WhatsApp message saying that if she did not complete her KYC formalities, her SIM card would be cancelled. The message had a number the woman was asked to call to complete the formalities. When she called the number, the person asked her to Google ‘kyc qs’ and download the app.

Instead of a KYC app, the first entry that Google gives on searching for that is a link for Teamviewer Quick support app that provides remote access. He then asked the woman to make a payment of Rs 10 to recharge her account. “As the woman put in her details, the accused got access to that due to the app. He then used the details to make three transactions worth Rs 78,709,” said the officer.

Later, when the woman realised there were unauthorised transactions on her account, she approached the police and an FIR was registered. An officer said the cyber criminals have been able to manipulate search engines to dupe victims.

Last year, a DCP of Delhi Police had tweeted to Google, pointing out that when one searched KYC on Google Play Store, the first link that popped up was that of Teamviewer, a remote access app that was misused by cyber criminals.