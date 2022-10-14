scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Ready to settle scores on the field: Uddhav Thackeray

“When people are with me, when leaders are with me, why should I be shy of a fight? I am ready to fight any battle,” Thackeray said at a function to mark the 75th birthday of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Uddhav Thackeray during the 75th birthday celebration of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Challenging his rivals to “settle scores on the field”, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he was not shy of putting up a fight.

“When people are with me, when leaders are with me, why should I be shy of a fight? I am ready to fight any battle,” Thackeray said at a function to mark the 75th birthday of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Thackeray said the fight ahead is like the “second struggle for freedom”.

Commenting on the Bombay High Court’s order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, who will be contesting Andheri East bypoll from his party, Thackeray said instead of taking every battle to the court, it is always better to settle scores on the field.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...

“We live in a time when everything needs to be taken from court. If you have guts, come and play on the ground. Let’s settle it on the field,” said Thackeray.

More from Mumbai

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar likened the developments leading up to the HC’s order to BMC with the “obstacles” created by “certain miscreants” ahead of the Sena’s Dussehra rally, pointing out that in both cases, the court had to intervene. “The manner in which hurdles were created for Dussehra rally, which had to be solved through court… the judiciary gave the verdict in favour of accepting the resignation (of Rutuja),” said the senior NCP leader.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 02:00:04 am
Next Story

Over 100 ‘illegal’ structures razed in demolition drive at Jakhau harbour

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement