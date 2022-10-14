Ready to settle scores on the field: Uddhav Thackeray

Challenging his rivals to “settle scores on the field”, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he was not shy of putting up a fight.

“When people are with me, when leaders are with me, why should I be shy of a fight? I am ready to fight any battle,” Thackeray said at a function to mark the 75th birthday of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Thackeray said the fight ahead is like the “second struggle for freedom”.

Commenting on the Bombay High Court’s order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, who will be contesting Andheri East bypoll from his party, Thackeray said instead of taking every battle to the court, it is always better to settle scores on the field.

“We live in a time when everything needs to be taken from court. If you have guts, come and play on the ground. Let’s settle it on the field,” said Thackeray.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar likened the developments leading up to the HC’s order to BMC with the “obstacles” created by “certain miscreants” ahead of the Sena’s Dussehra rally, pointing out that in both cases, the court had to intervene. “The manner in which hurdles were created for Dussehra rally, which had to be solved through court… the judiciary gave the verdict in favour of accepting the resignation (of Rutuja),” said the senior NCP leader.