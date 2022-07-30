scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ready for polls if announced tomorrow: Pawar in Nashik

Days after the Eknath Shinde-led government was sworn in, Pawar, at a party programme, had asked NCP organisations and party MLAs to start working at the ground level.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 12:59:59 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday said that his party was “ready for elections if announced tomorrow”.

“It is being discussed whether mid-term polls will be held. We are ready for elections if announced tomorrow. And even if no elections are held, we are keeping a close eye on the developments,” said Pawar told mediapersons in Nashik.

“When people get a chance to vote, the current situation will change,” he added.

Days after the Eknath Shinde-led government was sworn in, Pawar, at a party programme, had asked NCP organisations and party MLAs to start working at the ground level. The NCP state president, Jayant Patil, had predicted that the new government will not last long at the same programme.

“Once the real picture about upcoming elections becomes clear, we will hold discussions with the allies. We wish to discuss issues about contesting elections together and it will be really good if the decision of contesting together is taken after discussion,” Pawar said on Friday.

Asked about reports of NCP leaders switching sides and joining either BJP or the Sena faction led by Shinde, Pawar said that his party will continue to point out mistakes and shortcomings of the government from time to time. “We will take the necessary stand and are confident that our political structure will not be disturbed due to this,” he said.

Commenting on the functioning of the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said that “the rulers need to decide priorities”.

“Rulers must be compassionate about the troubles of those who are suffering. But today’s rulers seem to have different priorities. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar is touring the flood-affected areas and not to accept felicitations,” Pawar said without naming Shinde, who was felicitated on various occasions last week.

On the delay in Cabinet expansion, Pawar said, “It seems both the chief minister and the deputy CM are confident about running the government and that’s the manner in which work is going on.”

