Re-opening of Mumbai theatres gets encouraging response, stakeholders pin hopes on Diwali, weekends, India-Pakistan match

Several theatres in Mumbai received a decent response from moviegoers on the first day of reopening and are hopeful that a larger crowd will turn up on the weekends and during Diwali.

The Indian Express visited the PVR cinemas at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel on Friday afternoon and found a sizeable turnout of people who had come to watch James Bond’s No Time to Die. Rahul Sawant, a photographer, said, “I made it a point to watch it on the first day. I was missing the theatres big time.”

The theatres are also pinning their hopes on the T20 World Cup matches to pull crowd this weekend. “About 80% of our tickets are booked for the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. We will be screening more matches,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO), PVR Limited.

Single screens, too, got an encouraging turnout and the owners are hopeful that the crowds would gradually increase. “The government has allowed only 50% crowd to come. Not many people came today (on Friday) but it (the turnout) was nearly still 40%. We are hopeful that the crowd will increase over the weekend,” said Manoj Desai, Executive Director of G7 multiplex, a chain of seven theatres, in Bandra (west), and Maratha Mandir cinema.

Ashish Saksena, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “The early signs have been quite encouraging. Maharashtra is a critical market for India’s movie business, contributing almost 35% of the overall theatrical revenues and racked up about 17% of overall sales today as seen on BookMyShow with No Time to Die, Venom, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leading the way in the state. Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur were amongst the top cities that saw audiences get back to cinemas on the first day.”

INOX, a multiplex chain of cinemas, offered their patrons a free morning show on Friday across the state. “We were almost sold out for these shows. The crowd today was much better in comparison to the crowd when theatres were allowed to reopen earlier this year after the first wave,” said Rajeev Patni, COO, INOX Leisure Limited.

Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer of Viviana Mall, said, “We reopened with 50% seating capacity and witnessed about 50 to 60% footfall.”

Deva Jyotura, Head, KORUM Mall, Thane, said, “We saw a good turnout during the day.”

Marathi play staged at Rangasharda, patrons and artistes welcomed with roses

Friday was a significant day for the theatre industry as well as it threw its doors open to patrons after 18 months of lockdown to host a Marathi play — Eka Lagnachi Pudachi Goshta — at Rangasharda theatre in Bandra West.

BJP MLA and former minister Ashish Shelar welcomed the playgoers and artistes with roses. Shelar said, “Theater artistes were adversely hit by the lockdown. But what was notable and laudable was their humanity displayed during the crisis. Several Maratha directors, writers and actors reached out to help junior artistes and backstage employees with financial and other logistics support.”

Several well-known Marathi directors, script writers and actors were present on the occasion, including Prashant Damle, Ashok Hande, Kavita Lad, Madhura Welankar and Jaywant Wadkar. Musician Milind Joshi was also present.