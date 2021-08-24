RDSO to carry out oscillation trials for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

ALMOST A decade after work on the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 (from Belapur to Pendhar) began, oscillation trials for the project will commence from Saturday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the nodal agency for the construction of metro in Navi Mumbai is planning to open a part of the stretch for operations by December 2021.

The oscillation trials will be conducted by Research Design and Structured Organization (RDSO) to check dynamic behaviour of the rolling stock or metro cars in different conditions to ensure safety and quality of the rides.

The metro cars will also be tested for their braking system, worthiness of tracks and the cars at different times. Trials will be conducted for the section between Pendhar Station to Central Park Station covering a distance of 5.14 km.

“Oscillation trial is an important stage before commissioning of metro service for citizens. The passenger service will be soon begun on Metro Line no.1 in two phases after the oscillation trial,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai more efficient and interconnect different nodes. CIDCO said a trial run of Line 1 measuring 11.1 km with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully in May this year.