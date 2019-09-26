RCF’s Rs 209-crore sewage plant in Trombay

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF), a public sector fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company, has commissioned a sewage treatment plant (STP) adjacent to the existing one in Trombay.

The new plant will have a capacity to treat 22.75 million litres per day (MLD) of municipal sewage to produce about 15 MLD of treated water.

“A portion of the treated water will be supplied to Bharat Petroleum Corporation on mutually agreed terms. This plant will reduce fresh water intake of RCF and BPCL by 15 MLD making it available to the residents of Mumbai,” RCF chairman and managing director Umesh Dhatrak said. The estimated project cost is about Rs 209 crore.

RCF has set aside a capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore for the current financial year for implementation of major projects and revamping existing projects.

“We have Rs 900 crore capex (capital expenditure) for FY20, which will be spent towards our joint venture project Talcher Fertilizer, revival of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation, revamping of other existing projects, exploring joint venture opportunities in Syria and Jordan among others,” Dhatrak told reporters here.

The company had posted a turnover of Rs 8,965 crore in March 2019 as against Rs 7,343 crore in the previous year. The net profit amounted to Rs 139.17 crore as against Rs 78.80 crore last year. The funds for the investment will be raised through internal accrual and NCDs, he added.

Referring to the Talcher Fertilizer, he said, the estimated project cost is Rs 13,277 crore, which is a joint venture with Coal India, GAIL and Fertilizer Corporation of India. “Our share in the project is around Rs 1,100 crore, of which we have already spent around Rs 150 crore. The rest we will put in this financial year,” he said.